Alno A870-4 Royale Acrylic 4 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Unlacquered Brass Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle

Alno A870-4 Royale Acrylic 4 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Features:Premium finish resists rust and tarnish through daily useAcrylic bar with solid brass mounts for high durabilityCoordinates seamlessly with the Royale Acrylic collectionCovered under Alno's Limited Lifetime WarrantyMounting hardware is concealed for a sleek, clean lookProduct Technologies:Concealed Installation: This product features a concealed installation, with no exposed exterior screws. Screws go through from the interior of the cabinet or drawer directly into the hardware, ensuring they are well hidden when your cabinet is closedSpecifications:Length: 4-3/4"Width: 5/8"Center to Center: 4"Projection: 1-3/8"Base Diameter: 1/2"Material: Brass, AcrylicProduct Variations:A870-3: 3 Inch Center to Center Cabinet PullA870-35: 3-1/2 Inch Center to Center Cabinet PullA870-4 (This Model): 4 Inch Center to Center Cabinet PullA870-6: 6 Inch Center to Center Cabinet PullA870-8: 8 Inch Center to Center Cabinet Pull Handle Unlacquered Brass