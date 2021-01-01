Emser Tile A85BLUE1835MP3 Blue Emotion - 18" x 35" Rectangle Walls Tile - Matte Visual - Sold by Carton (13.08 SF/Carton) Light Flooring Tile Field

Emser Tile A85BLUE1835MP3 Blue Emotion - 18" x 35" Rectangle Walls Tile - Matte Visual - Sold by Carton (13.08 SF/Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile Products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403)Features:3 pieces per case and each case weighs 57.54 lbs.Matte finish with a medium (V2) shade rating - slight shade variation in toneP.E.I. 4 rating - has high resistance to abrasion and is suitable for heavy-duty residential and commercial floor installationsOne year warrantyMade from porcelainHas a 7 rating on the Mohs hardness scaleInstallation:May be installed in the following areas: entryway, kitchen wall, or bathroom wallsMinimum recommended grout joint of 1/8" Field Tile Light