Alno A8325-24 Contemporary I 24 Inch Wide Double Towel Bar Satin Nickel Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar 24 Inch
Alno A8325-24 Contemporary I 24 Inch Wide Double Towel Bar Features:Covered under a limited lifetime warrantySolid brass construction for durabilityHigh quality finish resists rust and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates with items from Alno's Contemporary I CollectionAll hardware required for installation is includedSpecifications:Overall Width: 26"Width: 24"Depth: 5-5/16"Height: 2"Material: BrassProduct Variations:A8325-24 (This Model): Contemporary I 24 Inch Double Towel BarA8325-30: Contemporary I 30 Inch Double Towel Bar 24 Inch Satin Nickel