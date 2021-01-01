Alno A8020-18 Classic Traditional 18 Inch Wide Towel Bar with 3/4 Inch Diameter Bar Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar 18 Inch

Alno A8020-18 Classic Traditional 18 Inch Wide Towel Bar with 3/4 Inch Diameter Bar Features:Complete with a Limited Lifetime Manufacturer WarrantyConstructed from solid brass for long lasting durabilityIncludes all necessary mounting hardware for easy installationCoordinates seamlessly with the Classic Traditional series from AlnoHigh quality finish will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Constuction: This product begins with raw bars of solid brass which are heated, and pounded into specially made dies- producing a stronger, more substantial product. The difference between lesser metals and heat forged brass is noticeable the minute you hold it in your hands. Solid brass is heavier, smoother, and naturally resists corrosionSpecifications:Overall Width: 19-3/4"Width (Center to Center): 18"Depth: 3"Height: 3"Material: BrassProduct Variations:A8022-18: 18 Inch Towel Bar with 1 Inch Diameter BarA8023-18: 18 Inch Towel Bar with 1-1/4 Inch Diameter BarA8020-18 (This Model): 18 Inch Towel Bar with 3/4 Inch Diameter Bar 18 Inch Polished Chrome