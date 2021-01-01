From beauty safe
Beauty Safe A71245 Towel, Pack of 144, Black
Advertisement
Our Beauty Safe line was created for Salons, Pools, Gyms, and Spas. These towels have been carefully tested for use in these facilities and are tailor made to ensure your satisfaction! Our high end towels are made from premium quality cotton and yarn - ensuring softness, high absorption rates, and quick drying action These towels are bleach-safe/bleach-proof. You won't have to worry about bleach or chemicals damaging them 100% Combed Cotton Measures 16" x 26"