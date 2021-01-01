A71 Wired Over Ear Headphones Studio Headphones with SharePort Professional Monitor Recording Mixing Foldable Headphones with Stereo Sound for.

Superior Sound: Enjoy the clear sound and supreme comfort with the Studio FUSION headphones. Large, 40-millimeter speaker unit drivers combined with neodymium magnets; powerful bass, clear vocal, and crisp high tones form perfect hi-fi sound. Built to Stay Comfortable: The high-quality padded ear cushions are specifically designed for monitor headphones maximum comfort and noise isolation. The headband is adjustable and stretchable for you to find the desired angle you like to fit in. No More Adapter: A long-style 9.8-Foot cord easily reaches from the TV or stereo to your favorite chair. A standard-sized 6.35mm plug and a 3.5mm plug are included. They both are completely detachable, you can plug in the mixer you want to use. Single-sided Monitoring: 90 swiveling earcups for single-ear monitoring anytime; self-adjustable and flexible headband delivers a fatigue-free listening experience that can last for hours, perfect for monitering and mixing. Works with: