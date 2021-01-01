Alno A6929-6 Ornate 6 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet Pull Unlacquered Brass Cabinet Hardware Pulls Bar

Alno A6929-6 Ornate 6 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet Pull Features: Beautifully finished to provide the perfect decorative touch for your home Constructed from high quality solid brass for hardware that will last for years Coordinates with the Ornate Series Includes all necessary mounting hardware Covered under a limited lifetime warranty Product Technologies: Concealed Installation: This cabinet hardware features a concealed installation, with no exposed exterior screws. Screws go through from the interior of the cabinet or drawer directly into the hardware, ensuring they are well hidden when your cabinet is closed. Specifications: Length: 9" Width: 1" Center to Center: 6" Projection: 1.75" Material: Brass Includes one (1) cabinet pull and mounting hardware Product Variations: A6929-4: 4 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet Pull A6929-6 (This Model): 6 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet Pull Bar Unlacquered Brass