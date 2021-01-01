Alno A6780 Charlies Single Robe Hook Polished Brass Bathroom Hardware Robe Hook

Alno A6780 Charlies Single Robe Hook Features:Complete with a Limited Lifetime Manufacturer WarrantyConstructed from solid brass for long lasting durabilityIncludes all necessary mounting hardware for easy installationCoordinates seamlessly with the Charlie's series from AlnoHigh quality finish will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Constuction: This product begins with raw bars of solid brass which are heated, and pounded into specially made dies- producing a stronger, more substantial product. The difference between lesser metals and heat forged brass is noticeable the minute you hold it in your hands. Solid brass is heavier, smoother, and naturally resists corrosionSpecifications:Overall Width: 2"Overall Height: 2-3/16"Depth: 2-13/16"Number of Prongs: 1Number of Hooks: 1Material: Brass Polished Brass