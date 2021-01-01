From alno
Alno A6724 Charlie's 3" Round Shower / Bath Grab Bar Anchor Polished Chrome Accessory Grab Bar Anchor
Alno A6724 Charlie's 3" Round Shower / Bath Grab Bar Anchor Features: Designed to be paired with Alno shower grab bars Constructed from solid brass for long lasting durability Coordinates with the Charlie's series from Alno Complete with a Limited Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty Product Technologies: Solid Brass Construction: This product begins with raw bars of solid brass which are heated, and pounded into specially made dies- producing a stronger, more substantial product. The difference between lesser metals and heat forged brass is noticeable the minute you hold it in your hands. Solid brass is heavier, smoother, and naturally resists corrosion Specifications: Diameter: 3" Projection: 9/16" Quantity: 1 Material: Brass Anchor Polished Chrome