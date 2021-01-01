Alno A6667 Royale 8 Inch Tall Vertical Drop Down Toilet Tissue Paper Holder Polished Brass Bathroom Hardware Toilet Paper Holder

Alno A6667 Royale 8 Inch Tall Vertical Drop Down Toilet Tissue Paper Holder Features:Complete with a Limited Lifetime Manufacturer WarrantyConstructed from solid brass for long lasting durabilityIncludes all necessary mounting hardware for easy installationCoordinates seamlessly with the Royale series from AlnoHigh quality finish will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Constuction: This product begins with raw bars of solid brass which are heated, and pounded into specially made dies- producing a stronger, more substantial product. The difference between lesser metals and heat forged brass is noticeable the minute you hold it in your hands. Solid brass is heavier, smoother, and naturally resists corrosionSpecifications:Height: 8"Depth: 3-1/8"Number of Rolls: 1Material: Brass Polished Brass