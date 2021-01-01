Alno A6550-18 Cube 18 Inch Wide Glass Shelf with Brass Mounting Brackets Unlacquered Brass Bathroom Storage Bathroom Shelf

Alno A6550-18 Cube 18 Inch Wide Glass Shelf with Brass Mounting Brackets Features:Complete with a Limited Lifetime Manufacturer WarrantyConstructed from solid brass and 5/16" thick glass for long lasting durabilityIncludes all necessary mounting hardware for easy installationCoordinates seamlessly with the Cube series from AlnoHigh quality finish will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useProduct Technologies:Solid Brass Constuction: This product begins with raw bars of solid brass which are heated, and pounded into specially made dies- producing a stronger, more substantial product. The difference between lesser metals and heat forged brass is noticeable the minute you hold it in your hands. Solid brass is heavier, smoother, and naturally resists corrosionSpecifications:Width: 18"Height: 1-3/16"Number of Shelves: 1Material: Brass, GlassProduct Variations:A6550-18 (This Model): 18 Inch Wide Glass ShelfA6550-24: 24 Inch Wide Glass Shelf Unlacquered Brass