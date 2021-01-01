JAM Paper® Aqua Blue A6 Envelopes measure 4.75 x 6.5 inches in size and ideal for A6 sized invitations! Whether you are planning a wedding, an anniversary party, a sweet 16, or another large special event, classy invitation envelopes are a must! These envelopes are a fantastic option for any kind of occasion! There is an even total of 50 envelopes in this pack. Each one is made from high quality, 28lb, and slightly textured paper and features a wide, rectangular, straight flap opening. To keep mailed items secure, these envelopes feature moisture activated gum closures. The bright, serene, and sophisticated color of these envelopes looks great in any setting! ??Size: 4.75in x 6.5in Color: Aqua Quantity: 50 JAM Paper A6 Invitation Envelopes, 4.75 x 6.5, Aqua Blue, 50/Pack | 157460I