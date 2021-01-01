FIRM GRIP A6 Cut X-Large Max Protection Duck Canvas Glove, Brown

For the ultimate cut and impact protection, the Duck Canvas Max Impact delivers ANSI Level A6 industrial grade cut protection with ANSI Level 1 impact resistance by incorporating exclusive D3O technology. Upon impact, the D30 material locks together to dissipate energy and reduce transmitted force. These gloves are constructed with heavy-duty duck canvas that is breathable, durable, and will break-in to conform to your hand. Work in dry or wet conditions with the quick-drying canvas material that won't become stiff. The textured, high abrasion palm is long lasting and protects hands in any environment. Machine washable and touchscreen compatible. Size: large. Color: Brown. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.