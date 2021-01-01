A58WSYEL Foam Windscreen for All Ball Type Microphones Yellow

microphone accessory model A58WS-YEL The A58WS Windscreen is designed with acoustically transparent foam to reduce unwanted breath and wind noise without affecting the sound quality It is particularly effective in reducing pops and ticks caused by talking or singing closely into the microphone as well as reducing wind noise when using the microphones in outdoor applications For use with all larger ball-type microphones including the SM58, Beta58A, SM48, and the 565SD microphones Available in 6 colors (including black, blue, gray, green, red and yellow) to easily identify mic channels from a distance when using multiple microphones on stage