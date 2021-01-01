Alno A530 Style Cents 3-7/8 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Polished Chrome Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle

Alno A530 Style Cents 3-7/8 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Features:Premium finish maintains its appearance over timeHigh quality craftsmanship for long lasting durabilityCoordinates well with the Style Cents CollectionCovered under Alno's Limited Lifetime WarrantyMounting hardware is concealed for a sleek, clean lookProduct Technologies:Concealed Installation: This cabinet hardware features a concealed installation, with no exposed exterior screws. Screws go through from the interior of the cabinet or drawer directly into the hardware, ensuring they are well hidden when your cabinet is closed.Specifications:Length: 4-1/8"Width: 3/8"Center to Center: 3-7/8"Projection: 1-1/4"Base Width: 3/8"Material: ZincProduct Variations:A530 (This Model): 3-7/8 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet PullA531: 5-1/16 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet PullA532: 6-5/16 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet PullA533: 8-13/16 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Handle Polished Chrome