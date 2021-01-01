From atlas homewares
Atlas Homewares A505 Alaire 8-13/16 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Matte Black Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle
Atlas Homewares A505 Alaire 8-13/16 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Features:Beautifully finished in a variety of colorsConstructed of high quality materials for lasting durabilityCoordinates well with other items from the Alaire collectionCovered by a limited lifetime warrantySpecifications:Length: 12-1/4"Width: 1/2"Center to Center: 8-13/16" (223.84 mm)Projection: 1-3/16" (30.16 mm)Base Diameter: 2"Material: ZincProduct Variations:A506: Alaire 12 Inch PullA501: Alaire 3-3/4 Inch PullA502: Alaire 5-1/16 Inch PullA503: Alaire 6-5/16 Inch PullA504: Alaire 7-9/16 Inch PullA505 (This Model): Alaire 8-13/16 Inch Pull Handle Matte Black