From rohl
Rohl A4914IL Campo Thermostatic Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle - Less Rough In Polished Chrome Showers Valve Trim Only Thermostatic
Advertisement
Rohl A4914IL Campo Thermostatic Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle - Less Rough In Rohl A4914IL Features:Covered under Rohl's limited lifetime warrantyPremier finishing process – finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Campo line seamlesslyThermostatic valve trim - single cartridge controls water temperature onlySeparate volume control required1 lever handle constructed of brass includedRough-in valve not included - when adding to cart valve options will be presentedAll necessary mounting hardware is includedRohl A4914IL Specifications:Valve Trim Height: 7-7/8" (bottom to top)Valve Trim Width: 7-7/8" (left to right) Thermostatic Polished Chrome