Alno A440-12 Tempo 12 Inch Center to Center Rectangular Cabinet Pull Polished Chrome Cabinet Hardware Pulls Rectangular

Alno A440-12 Tempo 12 Inch Center to Center Rectangular Cabinet Pull Features:High quality finish maintains its appearance over timeConstructed from high quality solid brass that will last for yearsCoordinates with the Tempo SeriesIncludes all necessary mounting hardwareCovered under Alno's limited lifetime warrantyProduct TechnologiesConcealed Installation: This cabinet hardware features a concealed installation, with no exposed exterior screws. Screws go through from the interior of the cabinet or drawer directly into the hardware, ensuring they are well hidden when your cabinet is closed.Specifications:Length: 12-1/2"Width: 1/2"Center to Center: 12"Projection: 1"Base Width: 1/2"Material: BrassProduct Variations:A440-15: Tempo 1-1/2 Inch Center to Center Rectangular Cabinet PullA440-4: Tempo 4 Inch Center to Center Rectangular Cabinet PullA440-6: Tempo 6 Inch Center to Center Rectangular Cabinet PullA440-8: Tempo 8 Inch Center to Center Rectangular Cabinet PullA440-12 (This Model): Tempo 12 Inch Center to Center Rectangular Cabinet PullA440-18: Tempo 18 Inch Center to Center Rectangular Cabinet Pull Rectangular Polished Chrome