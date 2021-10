Best Quality Guranteed. The 2.0M A40 Inline Mute Cable, otherwise known as the Console Cable or Mute Cable, allows one to mute outgoing voice communication to the A40 headset. The cable has 2 different size ends, a 4 pole and a 5 pole. The 5 pole connection goes into the headset, and the 4 pole connection goes into the MixAmp Pro or the PC Splitter. Comes with all Black and White A40 Audio Systems. Connection: 3.5mm 4 Pole, 3.5mm 5 Pole