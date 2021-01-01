Rohl A3430SLM-2 Lombardia 1.8 GPM Single Hole Pull Down Bar Faucet Polished Chrome Faucet Bar Single Handle

Rohl A3430SLM-2 Lombardia 1.8 GPM Single Hole Pull Down Bar Faucet Features rounded, simple shapes inspired by the architecture of the cities in the Lombardy region, long considered style centers.Rohl A3430SLM-2 Features:Covered under Rohl's limited lifetime warrantyFaucet body constructed of brassCoordinates with products form the Lombardia line seamlesslySingle hole mounting typeDeck mounted faucet installs directly to sink or countertopPulldown spray with 2 spray functionsSwivel spout rotates 180 degrees which allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkSingle lever handle controls the flow and temperature of waterIncludes ceramic disc cartridgeRohl A3430SLM-2 Specifications:Height: 14" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 6" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 6-9/16" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: Single HoleFaucet Hole Size: 1-3/8"Max Deck Thickness: 2" (cannot mount on thicker decks) Single Handle Polished Chrome