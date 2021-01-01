Alno A310-4 Manhattan 4 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet Pull Polished Brass Cabinet Hardware Pulls Bar

Alno A310-4 Manhattan 4 Inch Center to Center Bar Cabinet Pull Features:High quality finish resists rust and corrosion through everyday useSolid brass construction provides a heavy duty feel and lasts for yearsCoordinates with items from Alno's Manhattan CollectionCovered under a limited lifetime warrantyAll hardware required for installation is includedProduct Technologies: Concealed Installation: This cabinet hardware features a concealed installation, with no exposed exterior screws. Screws go through from the interior of the cabinet or drawer directly into the hardware, ensuring they are well hidden when your cabinet is closed.Specifications:Length: 4-3/4"Width: 3/4"Center to Center: 4"Projection: 1-1/8"Base Length: 1/2"Base Width: 1/2"Material: BrassProduct Variations:A310-3: 3 Inch Center to Center Cabinet PullA310-35: 3-1/2 Inch Center to Center Cabinet PullA310-4 (This Model): 4 Inch Center to Center Cabinet PullA310-6: 6 Inch Center to Center Cabinet PullA310-8: 8 Inch Center to Center Cabinet Pull Bar Polished Brass