From atlas homewares
Atlas Homewares A301 Bradbury 3 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Polished Nickel Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle
Advertisement
Atlas Homewares A301 Bradbury 3 Inch Center to Center Handle Cabinet Pull Features:Beautiful finishes compliment a variety of decorsConstructed of high quality materials for lasting durabilityCoordinates well with other items from the Bradbury collectionCovered by a limited lifetime warrantySpecifications:Length: 4-5/16"Width: 1-5/8"Center to Center: 3"Projection: 1-1/4"Material: ZincProduct Variations:A301 (This Model): Bradbury 3" PullA302: Bradbury 3-3/4" PullA303: Bradbury 5" PullA304: Bradbury 6-5/16" PullA305: Bradbury 12" Pull Handle Polished Nickel