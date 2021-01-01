A3 Light Box Light Pad Artcraft Tracing Light Board UltraThin USB Powered Dimmable LED Brightness for Diamond Painting Tatoo Pad Animation.

Adjustable Brightness. Touch switch design to adjustable the brightness by pressing it for 1-3 seconds. Eyesight Protected Design. The bright flicker free led lamps provide even light for the light box surface. Large Working Area: A3 Size (16.7'*12.7'*0.2') which is large for people to draw. The drawing light pad is widely used in animation, tattoo USB Cable Powered Design. With USB cable, it can access to any USB port like computer, USB adapter or even power bank. Can Used for: Stenciling, animation, calligraphy, embossing, scrapbooking, tattoo transferring, sketching & drawing, sewing projects, stained glass, quilting etc.