A3/A4/A5 Stepless Dimming LED Copy Table USB Electronic Artcraft Painting Drawing Writing Board Graphics Pad Supplies-Stepless dimming/A3

Features:? Eye protection technology: Adopt super bright LEDs environmentally friendly, the light source is concentrated to provide uniform light. High quality light guide plate, high transparency, filtering the harmful stimulating light source. Integrated advanced chip, constant current and constant voltage technology, no strobe, no heat. USB interface design: universal USB interface (without adapter), fully compatible. Drawing board can be loaded by laptop, PC, AC adapter, mobile power supply, etc, and can be used flexibly, anytime and anywhere, which largely meets the needs of indoor and outdoor use. Multi-application: Widely used in comics, painting, drawing, 2D animation, calligraphy, copy / practice of fonts, graffiti for children, design, creation, hand painting, interior design / architectural / professional dress, CT, movie, etc.