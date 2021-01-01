Rohl A2964XM Verona 5 Function Thermostatic Valve Trim Only with Double Cross Handle and Integrated Diverter - Less Rough In Polished Chrome Showers

From rohl
Rohl A2964XM Verona 5 Function Thermostatic Valve Trim Only with Double Cross Handle and Integrated Diverter - Less Rough In Rohl A2964XM Features:Covered under Rohl's limited lifetime warrantyPremier finishing process – finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Verona line seamlesslyThermostatic valve trim - single cartridge controls water temperature onlySeparate volume control required2 cross handles constructed of brass included5-way diverter trim - directs water from mixing valve to 5 distinct functionsRough-in valve not included - when adding to cart valve options will be presentedAll necessary mounting hardware is includedRohl A2964XM Specifications:Valve Trim Height: 8-1/2" (bottom to top)Valve Trim Width: 4" (left to right) Thermostatic Polished Chrome