Alno A2903-6 Vita Bella 6" Center to Center Modern Knurled Bar Cabinet Pull Matte Nickel / Matte Black Cabinet Hardware Pulls Bar
Alno A2903-6 Vita Bella 6" Center to Center Modern Knurled Bar Cabinet Pull Features: Modern European designer line made in Italy Textured knurled bar with contrasting smooth "L" posts Constructed of high quality aluminum for lasting durability Coordinates with other items from the Vita Bella collection All necessary mounting hardware is included Covered by a limited lifetime warranty Includes 1 pull Dimensions: Center to Center: 6" Length: 10-5/16" Width: 3/8" Projection: 1-1/4" Bar Matte Nickel / Matte Black