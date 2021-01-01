A2 Size 23W 12V LED Three Level of Brightness Dimmable Acrylic Copy Boards for Anime Sketch Drawing Sketchpad, with Power Adapter

Copy board features: ultra-thin and light, high light uniformity, led green energy saving light source without stroboscopic phenomenon belongs to the source of healthy eye care Use range of copy board: it is the most widely used tool in animation and cartoon at present, and it is a necessary toolOther majors: interior, architecture, fashion design and drawing, etc Energy-saving design: the power consumption is only one-tenth of the aluminum alloy copy table Safety voltage design: the safety voltage of 12V can be used safely