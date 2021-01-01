A1 Home Collections A1HC Falling Leaves Beige 24 in. x 48 in. Rubber and Coir Heavy Duty Durable Door Mat, Black/Beige

Keeps your floor clean when you decorate your entryway with this contemporary doormat, which includes a sturdy rubber backing to help in keep the rug in place and prevent slips. The attractive design of this rubber Doormat creates a welcoming entrance for your guests and the durable coir material holds up to lots of foot traffic. Recommended for outdoor use in covered areas. Vacuum or shake the mat regularly for longer life. Color: Black/Beige.