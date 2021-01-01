From rohl
Rohl A1676LP-2 Italian Kitchen San Julio 1.8 GPM Deck Mounted Single Hole Faucet with Two Lever Porcelain Handles Polished Chrome Faucet Kitchen
Advertisement
Rohl A1676LP-2 Italian Kitchen San Julio 1.8 GPM Deck Mounted Single Hole Faucet with Two Lever Porcelain Handles Rohl A1676LP-2 Features:Covered under Rohl's limited lifetime warrantyFaucet body constructed of brassCoordinates with products from the San Julio, Italian Kitchen line seamlesslySingle hole installationSwivel spout allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkDouble lever handles control the flow and temperature of waterIncludes ceramic disc valveADA compliantLow lead compliantRohl A1676LP-2 Specifications:Height: 11-5/8" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 7-1/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 7-1/2" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.1.8 GPMFaucet Holes: Single HoleMax Deck Thickness: 2-3/16" (from deck bottom to top of deck) Double Handle Polished Chrome