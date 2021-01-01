From rohl
Rohl A1667LP-2 San Julio 1.5 GPM Single Hole Bar Faucet Polished Chrome Faucet Bar Double Handle
Rohl A1667LP-2 San Julio 1.5 GPM Single Hole Bar Faucet Rohl A1667LP-2 Features:Covered under Rohl's limited lifetime warrantyFaucet body constructed of brassCoordinates with products from the San Julio lineSingle hole installationSwiveling spout allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkDouble lever handles control the flow and temperature of waterIncludes ceramic disc cartridgeMounting hardware includedRohl A1667LP-2 Specifications:Height: 11-3/4" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 8-5/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 5" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 1 (holes needed to install faucet)Maximum Deck Thickness: 2-3/16" (cannot mount on thicker decks) Double Handle Polished Chrome