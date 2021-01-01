From electro-harmonix
A15AS Switchable Attenuator 15 20 25 dB Passes Phantom Power
In-Line Attenuator reduces the level of any balanced microphone or line-level signal by 15, 20, or 25 dB Specially suited to reducing the level of a high-output microphone to prevent it from overloading the microphone input of a mixer or recorder in applications with high sound pressure levels. A15AS may be used to reduce the level of a line-level mixer output to prevent overloading the aux-level input of a recorder.