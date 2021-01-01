Alno A1508-35 Venetian 3-1/2 Inch Center to Center Cabinet Pull Backplate Polished Chrome Cabinet Hardware Cabinet Hardware Backplates Pulls

Alno A1508-35 Venetian 3-1/2 Inch Center to Center Cabinet Pull Backplate Features:High quality finish resists rust and corrosion through everyday useSolid brass construction provides a heavy duty feel and lasts for yearsCoordinates with items from Alno's Venetian CollectionCovered under a limited lifetime warrantyFor use with A1506-35 cabinet pullProduct Technologies: Concealed Installation: This cabinet hardware features a concealed installation, with no exposed exterior screws. Screws go through from the interior of the cabinet or drawer directly into the hardware, ensuring they are well hidden when your cabinet is closed.Specifications:Length: 7-1/4"Width: 7-1/4"Center to Center: 3-1/2"Projection: 1/8"Material: Brass Pulls Polished Chrome