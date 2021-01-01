From rohl
Rohl A1486LI San Giovanni 24" Towel Bar Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar
Rohl A1486LI San Giovanni 24" Towel Bar Reveals details derived from the industrial components and mechanical fittings of the manufacturing mills in Southern ItalyRohl A1486LI Features:Covered under Rohl's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of brass ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process – finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates with products from the San Giovanni line seamlesslyAll hardware required for installation is includedRohl A1486LI Specifications:Width: 24" (center to center)Depth: 2-3/8" (from back to front)Height: 2-1/16" (from top to bottom)Overall Width: 26-1/16" (from left to right) Polished Chrome