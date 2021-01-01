Rohl A1456LM-2 Acqui 1.5 GPM Wall Mounted Bridge Kitchen Faucet Polished Chrome Faucet Kitchen Double Handle

Rohl A1456LM-2 Acqui 1.5 GPM Wall Mounted Bridge Kitchen Faucet Inspired by the ornate, yet classically-styled architectural influences of the Greek and Roman thermal spas of Acqui.Rohl A1456LM-2 Features:Covered under Rohl's limited lifetime warrantyFaucet body constructed of brassCoordinates with products from the Acqui line seamlesslyWidespread faucet mounting type – 2 hole faucet with 8” centersWall mounted faucet installs on the wall directly above sinkSwivel spout rotates 180 degrees which allows for greater access to all areas of the sinkDouble lever handles control the flow and temperature of waterIncludes ceramic disc cartridgeMounting hardware includedRohl A1456LM-2 Specifications:Height: 8-3/8" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 3-7/8" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 8-7/8" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Holes: 2 (holes needed to install faucet)Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Faucet Hole Size: 2-3/4" Double Handle Polished Chrome