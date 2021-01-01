Rohl A1409XM-2 Acqui 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Polished Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double Handle

Rohl A1409XM-2 Acqui 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Inspired by the ornate, yet classically-styled architectural influences of the Greek and Roman thermal spas of Acqui.Rohl A1409XM-2 Features:Covered under Rohl's limited lifetime warrantyFaucet body constructed of brassBrass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesCoordinates with products from the Acqui lineWidespread mounting type – 3 hole faucet with 8" to 15-3/4" centersDeck mounted installation - 3 hole faucet mounts directly to sink or countertopDouble cross handles control the flow and temperature of waterFaucet includes ceramic disc valvePop-up drain assembly includedAll hardware required for installation is includedRohl A1409XM-2 Specifications:Height: 7-13/16" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 4-1/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 6-5/16" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 8" to 15-3/4" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Maximum Deck Thickness: 2-3/4" (cannot mount on thicker decks)Faucet Hole Size: 1-1/8"Faucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation) Double Handle Polished Chrome