Rohl A1408LP-2 Viaggio 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Polished Chrome Faucet Bathroom Sink Faucets Double Handle

Rohl A1408LP-2 Viaggio 1.2 GPM Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Pop-Up Drain Assembly Graces the master bath with styling reminiscent of faucets and fixtures found while journeying through the Italian countryside.Rohl A1408LP-2 Features:Covered under Rohl's limited lifetime warrantyFaucet body constructed of brassBrass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesCoordinates with products from the Viaggio lineWidespread mounting type – 3 hole faucet with 8" to 15-3/4" centersDeck mounted installation - 3 hole faucet mounts directly to sink or countertopDouble lever handles control the flow and temperature of waterFaucet includes ceramic disc valvePop-up drain assembly includedRohl A1408LP-2 Specifications:Height: 4-7/8" (deck to top of faucet)Spout Height: 3-5/16" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 15-3/4" (faucet base to spout outlet)Flow Rate: 1.2 gallons-per-minuteFaucet Centers: 8" to 15-3/4" (distance between centers of outside faucet holes)Maximum Deck Thickness: 2-3/4" (cannot mount on thicker decks)Faucet Hole Size: 1-1/8"Faucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation) Double Handle Polished Chrome