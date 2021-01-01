Rohl A1401LM Country Bath Wall Mounted Clawfoot Tub Filler with Built-In Diverter - Includes Hand Shower Polished Chrome Faucet Tub Filler Triple

Rohl A1401LM Country Bath Wall Mounted Clawfoot Tub Filler with Built-In Diverter - Includes Hand Shower Rohl A1401LM Features:Covered under Rohl's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of brassBrass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesCoordinates with products from the Country Bath lineIncludes hand shower - Single function hand shower handy for rinsing down the tub or just rinsing off after a bathBridge wall mounted installation - 2 hole faucet with 5-29/32" faucet centersDual handles operate with 1/4 turn3 handles included with faucetIncludes ceramic disc rough in valveAll hardware required for installation includedRohl A1401LM Specifications:Height: 13-1/4" (bottom to top of faucet)Spout Height: 4-3/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 3-5/8" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Flow Rate: 10 gallons-per-minuteHand Shower Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteHose Length: 39-3/8"Faucet Holes: 2 (minimum number of holes required for installation)Faucet Centers: 5-7/8" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes) Triple Handle Polished Chrome