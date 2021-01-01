From rohl
Rohl A1010LV Vincent Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle - Less Rough In Polished Chrome Showers Valve Trim Only Pressure
Advertisement
Rohl A1010LV Vincent Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle - Less Rough In Rohl A1010LV Features:Covered under Rohl's limited lifetime warrantyPremier finishing process – finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Vincent line seamlesslyPressure balanced valve trim - single cartridge controls the temperature of the water and the on/off function1 lever handle constructed of brass includedRough-in valve not included - when adding to cart valve options will be presentedAll necessary mounting hardware is includedRohl A1010LV Specifications:Valve Trim Height: 6-1/4" (bottom to top)Valve Trim Width: 5-1/4" (left to right) Pressure Balanced Polished Chrome