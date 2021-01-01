Rohl A1004LV Vincent Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler with Built-In Diverter - Includes Hand Shower Polished Nickel Faucet Roman Tub Double Handle

Rohl A1004LV Vincent Deck Mounted Roman Tub Filler with Built-In Diverter - Includes Hand Shower Rohl A1004LV Features:Covered under Rohl's limited lifetime warrantyConstructed of brassBrass is highly resistant to corrosion and an excellent choice to withstand high temperaturesCoordinates with products from the Vincent lineIncludes hand shower - Single function hand shower handy for rinsing down the tub or just rinsing off after a bathWidespread deck mounted installation - 3 hole faucet with 10" faucet centersDual handles operate with 1/4 turn2 handles included with faucetIncludes ceramic disc rough in valveAll hardware required for installation includedRohl A1004LV Specifications:Height: 9-15/16" (bottom to top of faucet)Spout Height: 6-1/4" (deck to spout outlet)Spout Reach: 8-1/8" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet horizontally)Flow Rate: 9 gallons-per-minuteHand Shower Flow Rate: 1.8 gallons-per-minuteHose Length: 78-3/4"Maximum Deck Thickness: 1-9/16" (cannot mount on thicker decks)Faucet Holes: 3 (minimum number of holes required for installation)Faucet Centers: 10" (center-to-center distance between handle installation holes)Faucet Hole Size: 1-3/8" Double Handle Polished Nickel