Tineco A10 Dash Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Keep up with everyday messes as they happen with A10 DASH! The Tineco A10 DASH is your go-to vacuum for easy, quick cleanups. Its cordless, lightweight, maneuverable design is perfect for keeping up with everyday messes as they happen. Keep A10 DASH in the kitchen to help you clean up crumbs after cooking, near the entryway to pick up tracked-in dirt and debris, or any other high traffic area where you frequently sweep or vacuum. The cordless design with up to 25 minutes of runtime makes it convenient to clean up anywhere messes happen in your home. A10 DASH easily converts to a hand vacuum to clean corners, stairs, curtains, auto interiors, and more. Other thoughtful features include LED headlights for cleaning in dimly lit areas, a trigger lock for continuous cleaning, and an easy-empty dustbin. After cleaning, hang A10 DASH on the included wall mount to keep the vacuum and included accessories tidy, organized, and within reach for the next cleanup.