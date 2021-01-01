Ariel A061SCWRVO Cambridge 61" Floor Mounted Single Basin Vanity Set with Wood Cabinet Marble Vanity Top and Rectangular Bathroom Sink White
Description
Ariel A061SCWRVO Cambridge 61" Floor Mounted Single Basin Vanity Set with Wood Cabinet, Marble Vanity Top, and Rectangular Bathroom Sink Included Components:The Cambridge series from Ariel Bath is the perfect choice for those looking for a modern bathroom vanityCovered under Ariel's 1 year warrantyWood vanity cabinet with 2 doors and 9 drawersMarble vanity top and matching backsplash with single basinFaucet is not included and must be purchased separately1 ceramic, rectangle, UPC certified undermount sink includedSome assembly required - sink to countertop and countertop to cabinet - see installation guideCabinet Features:Hardwood plywood construction for lasting beauty and durabilityFree standing installation – vanity is seated on the floor with wall anchors, providing a functional design2 soft-closing doors with adjustable hinges so you'll never have to worry about hearing a door slamDovetail construction drawer boxes for additional strength and durability9 full extension, self-closing drawers to meet all your storage needsVanity cabinet includes matching decorative hardwareOpen back for easier installationVanity will ship full assembledVanity Top Features:Marble vanity top complements any design styleCeramic bathroom sink coordinates with any bathroom styleVanity top includes an undermount style sink constructed of ceramic3 pre-drilled faucet holesRear drain location increase available space under the sinkVanity top includes matching backsplashCabinet Specifications:Cabinet Width: 60" (from left to right)Cabinet Height: 33-1/2" (from top to bottom)Cabinet Depth: 21-1/2" (from front to back)Number of Doors: 2Number of Drawers: 9Vanity Top Specifications:Vanity Top Width: 61" (left edge to right edge)Vanity Top Depth: 22" (front edge to back edge)Vanity Top Thickness: 3/4"Vanity Top Edge: 1-1/2"Backsplash Height: 4"Number of Basins: 1Sink Measurements: 18" L x 13" W x 6-1/2" HSink Cutout Length: 17-9/10" (left to right)Sink Cutout Width: 11-7/10" (front to back)Number of Faucet Holes: 3Faucet Centers: 8" (distance between installation holes for the faucet handles)Proposition 65 Warning:This product can expose you to chemicals including formaldehyde, which is known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov Single White