A Wind Turbine Recipe Book 2014 English Units Edtion Hugh Piggott Author

This is the June 2014 ‘English’ units edition of my ‘Wind Turbine Recipe Book’. It describes in detail how to build a turbine in each of six sizes from four foot diameter to fourteen foot diameter. The Recipe Book has become a classic for small wind turbine builders worldwide and has been translated into six other languages since it was first published in 2008. Every detail of carving blades, winding coils and assembling complete turbines is covered. These are real wind turbines that actually stand up to real world use, charging batteries or even connected to the grid via suitable inverters.This edition is fully updated with numerous new ideas and refinements that did not appear in the older editions.There are several sections of general interest, but most of the book is very specific to the stages of construction, and has dimensions for each size of turbine tabulated alongside diagrams and text. At the end you will find a set of basic drawings of the four main types of head for the turbines.This ‘English’ units edition is for readers who prefer to work in inches rather than millimetres, and it is based on using a magnet block size 2” x 1” x 1/2” because this size is more readily available in North America. Do not use metric (46 x 30 x 10mm) magnets with the inches dimensions in this book, or inches-sized magnets with the mm dimensions in the other, metric edition.