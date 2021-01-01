From buyenlarge
'A Visit from Santa Claus' by Rosa C. Petherick Painting Print
Advertisement
Features:Theme: Rosa PetherickTitle: A Visit from Santa ClausMade in the USAProduct Type: PrintColor: Orange/BlackStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: VerticalSize: Medium 25"-32"Shape: RectangleCountry of Origin: United StatesFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSeason: WinterHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: A Visit from Santa ClausEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: UnframedSpefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 30Overall Width - Side to Side: 20Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.5Overall Product Weight: 4Assembly:Warranty:Manufacturer provides 120 days limited warranty