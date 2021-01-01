A to Z Candles - Naked, Unscented Vegan Soy Candle, 9 oz

Est. 2015 | Over 80,000 products sold across all platforms. A to Z Candles is vegan & woman owned, and family operated. Choose from five of our most popular fragrances or go with our unscented option. Enjoy high quality handmade products. We use 100% cotton wicks, pure soy wax, and premium fragrance oils. A to Z Candles is certified cruelty-free and vegan by Leaping Bunny. Our 9oz candles burn up to 70 hours with proper care. Includes a recyclable plastic lid, so you don't have to worry about dented or dinged metal lids!