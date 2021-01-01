A Taste of Latino Cultures: Un Toque de Sabor Latino: A Bilingual, Educational Cookbook: Un Libro de Cocina BilingÃ¼e y Educativo George Kunzel Author

This book presents a bilingual introduction to five Spanish-speaking countries and one commonwealth: Mexico, Cuba, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, and Puerto Rico. Each chapter combines simple, tantalizing recipes with general and cultural information, suggestions for additional learning opportunities, vocabulary, a short fiction reading list, and Internet resources.The Latino population is the fast-growing minority in this country, and educational resources for and about Hispanics remain scarce. The purpose of this bilingual work is two-fold: to introduce young Americans to diverse Latino cultures and to build cultural awareness among Hispanic students. It is also hoped that the material will help bridge the generations in Hispanic familiesbetween older family members with limited English, and younger members with limited Spanish. Focusing on countries with significant immigration populations in the United States, this book offers educators and librarians tools to explore the cultures of Mexico, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, and Colombiawith geographical and statistical information, history, recipes, resources, learning extensions, and sources for further information. Chapters present background information about the countries, including images of the flags, maps, and coats of arms, followed by simple recipes that can be prepared by young people. Recipes feature ingredients and agricultural products of the countries with brief descriptions and illustrations. A list of learning opportunities and a more detailed learning launch helps educators extend learning throughout the curriculum. Brief English-Spanish vocabulary lists are also included. Resources for further learning direct users to pertinent Web sites and print materials. The book concludes with a glossary of cooking terms and techniques, utensils, and ingredients and a general bibliography. Grades 4-8.