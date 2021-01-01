30\" X 40\" Oil Painting On Canvas A Sunset Calm in the Bay of Fundy was originally painted in 1860 by William Bradford. Today it is recreated with exceptional use of color and detailed brush strokes. This painting has an awe inspiring scene with majestic full sailed ships and brightly peaked sun on its horizon. This hand painted masterpiece will add beauty to any room in your home. Frame Description: Veine D'Or Bronze Angled Frame La Pastiche A sunset calm in the bay of fundy Framed 35-in H x 45-in W Coastal Painting on Canvas | 688576965673