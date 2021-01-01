A simple repair solution: Duck Tape is great to use on anything from everyday repairs to unique household uses

Hack #1 Hide a repair: A little color duct tape goes a long way. Use a color similar to the item that needs a quick fix to more discretely hide your fix.Hack #2 Hide A House Key: Need a spot to hid a spare key around your house? Use a strip of duct tape to keep the key hidden under a ledge, rock or porch railing.Hack #3 Clean Your Car Dashboard: Kids, pets, everyday wear and tear - your car becomes a central source for spills and small messes. Use some Duck Tape to clean up crumbs and other debris inside your car. .Hack #4 Open A Stubborn Jar: Having trouble opening a stubborn jar or bottle? Use Duck Tape to create a handle and open the tightly closed lid. .