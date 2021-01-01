A.S Magnetic USB Cable, Magnetic Charging Cable Fast Charging & Data Transfer Cable with Led, Magnetic Phone Charger Compatible with Micro USB.

360 ROTATION & LED DESIGN: A.S magnetic charging head can rotate 360. The soft blue light allows people to easily operate with one hand in the dark or while driving, no need to eye-sight assistant. Magnetic data cables are more functional & convenient than Regular Cable: specially designed for Drivers, Handicapped Person, Children and Seniors. Note: only 2 have the rotation head, the other 2 do not rotate. FAST CHARGE & DATA TRANSFER: A.S Gen 2 Magnetic charging cable support QC 2.0/3.0 quick charge with overheat protection, satisfy high efficiency in charging your devices. Magnetic usb c charging cable supports 5V/3A. Magnetic Micro USB charging cable supports 5V/2.4A. A.S Magnetic phone cable support data transmission, The data sync speed up to 480Mbps. DUSTPROOF & DURABLE: Inserting the magnetic tip into the mobile phone charging port can prevent the charging port and the cable base from becoming dirty or deteriorated due to dust. We will provide you with a stylish cable organi