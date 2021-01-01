Trademark Fine Art 'A Rose Garden' Canvas Art by Camille Pissarro

Artist: Camille PissarroSubject: FloralStyle: TraditionalProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a garden with trees and flowers filling the frame. Camille Pissarro was one of the most influential members of the French Impressionist movement, not only as an artist but also as a teacher. He was the only artist to participate in all eight Impressionist Exhibitions. Pissarro was called the "most real and most naive member" of the Impressionist group. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.