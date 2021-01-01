From amanti art
Amanti Art "A Quiet Stroll II" Framed Art by Ily Szilagyi
Advertisement
Add visual interest to your home or office decor by accessorizing your walls with the printed version of the "A Quiet Stroll II" photograph captured by Ily Szilagyi. Enclosed in a beautiful wood frame in black finish, the photograph can be displayed in your entryway or living room along with other photographs and paintings. Bordered with a pure white and heritage gray mat, this photograph is highlighted beautifully. With dimensions of 42"H x 18"W, this photograph can be displayed by itself or along with other photographs and paintings to form a beautiful gallery..Format: Vertical.Subject: Landscapes.Image dimensions: 35.75"H x 11.75"W.Style: Contemporary.Outside dimensions: 42"H x 18"W.1.25" Satin black wooden frame.Ily Szilagyi's 'A Quiet Stroll II' Satin black wooden framed Art